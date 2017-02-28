FarrPoint plugs into Holyrood broadband rollout plan

FarrPoint, the Edinburgh-based telecoms and information technology group, is to advise the Scottish Government on planning and rollout of its Digital Infrastructure Action Plan.

The initiative, announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, includes a target to reach 100 per cent superfast broadband coverage by March 2021 under a programme dubbed R100.

FarrPoint chief executive and co-founder Andrew Muir said: “We are delighted to have been appointed and to be able to build on our previous work with the Scottish Government in the superfast broadband space.”

Clive Downing, R100 programme director, added: “The Scottish Government’s commitment to 100 per cent superfast broadband coverage is a key cornerstone of the world-class vision. We are looking forward to working in partnership with FarrPoint, our other advisers and public sector partners to deliver this programme.”

