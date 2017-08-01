Exceptional outcome for Edinburgh IT heavyweight

Edinburgh-headquartered Exception has reinforced its status as one of Scotland's largest indigenous IT businesses with double-digit increases in revenues and profit.

The firm, which offers digital and technical consultancy services as well as mobile app development and IT provision, recorded a 25 per cent hike in annual revenues to £26 million for the year to the end of December 2016. Profit before tax was up by 37 per cent to £1.5m.

Last year, Exception, which employs more than 250 people across offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Manchester and London, added Waracle to its business, expanding its presence in the mobile and "internet of things" arenas.

The expanded business is further boosting its expertise by appointing Robert Kirkwood as head of digital and change (financial services). Kirkwood was most recently lead delivery partner for Capco UK and before that he led PwC's European, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) IT transformation business.

Exception's chief executive Scott McGlinchey said: "Robert brings a wealth of experience and expertise in transforming and integrating IT operations.

"We are seeing increasing demand for mobile apps services, managed services with defined outputs and cloud-based solutions. Newer technologies such as blockchain, voice recognition and augmented reality are emerging but it will be a few years yet until we see such technologies embedded in the enterprise."

