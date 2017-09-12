Entrepreneurs join forces to launch booking service

Have your say

Two female entrepreneurs have joined forces to launch a new service to help organise major events such as weddings and baby namings.

Scheduling and online booking software firm Appointedd, headed by Leah Hutcheon, and Fuze Ceremonies have teamed up to provide an app to help people book “celebrants” who have permission to perform legal ceremonies.

Coatbridge-based Fuze, which is led by founder Anne Widdop, focuses on matching customers with celebrants for weddings, naming ceremonies and funerals.

Widdop said the online celebrant booking service was the first in the UK.

“It gives customers real peace of mind to be able to secure someone for a key celebration or commemoration,” she said.

The two businesswomen were both part of incubator Entrepreneurial Spark’s first intake of companies in 2011.

Edinburgh-based Appointedd’s app enables the owners of small firms to manage their business online. Earlier this year it announced a partnership with AppInstitute which offers businesses the ability to create customer-focused apps without any coding or technical skill. The partnership with Appointedd aims to enable business owners to streamline existing online services.

Hutcheon won last year’s AccelerateHer awards which celebrate the most promising women-led businesses in Scotland.

