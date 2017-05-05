Entrepreneur Shaf Rasul hunts property tech talent

Scots businessman Shaf Rasul has launched a property technology competition in partnership with the University of Strathclyde.

Rasul, who was named as the university’s resident entrepreneur in February, is sponsoring the “PropTech Innovation Challenge” that is being delivered by the Strathclyde Entrepreneurial Network, with five winners receiving prizes of up to £5,000 for the best business pitches.

Together, they are laying down the gauntlet to budding innovators who are looking to see their fresh technological ideas take off and provide “breakthrough property market solutions” across the likes of software, hardware and manufacturing.

Rasul – a Strathclyde graduate and former member of the BBC’s online Dragons’ Den series – said: “I believe that my philanthropic donation of £25,000 may be the spark that ignites some startling home-grown PropTech breakthroughs. The competition promises to be excitingly contested.”

