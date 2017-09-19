Energy innovation in spotlight at Venturefest pitch event

An event looking to drive innovative solutions to future energy challenges is to take place tomorrow, with three teams of young people pitching in front of Scotland’s leading investors.

The participants, aged 14 to 20, will put forward their ideas at Venturefest Scotland at Glasgow Science Centre.

• READ MORE: Future Scotland

The winners will receive an investment prize from Social Investment Scotland, and a unique face-to-face advice session with Minecraft entrepreneur Chris van der Kuyl.

The teams pitching are Volts and Jolts, Girl Power, and Fishing for Fusion, the shortlisted finalists at August’s VentureJam 2017 focused on re-purposing existing products and technology.

• READ MORE: Young innovators battle it out against air pollution

Business, innovation and energy minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “If we can capitalise on the ingenuity of our young people, Scotland can, and will, remain a world leader in renewable energy for many years to come, and I look forward to hearing more about the winner at the final of Venturefest.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook