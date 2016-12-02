Electronics firm Semefab invests £1.25m in Fife site

A Glenrothes electronics company is set to inject £1.25 million into its operations to extend its reach into markets for microscopic devices used in everything from printers and mobile phones to medical technology, cars and industrial manufacturing.

Supported by £220,000 of regional selective assistance from Scottish Enterprise, Semefab is purchasing new equipment to increase its efficiency and begin production of micro-electrical-mechanical sensors (MEMS), which typically combine microprocessors handling data from a number of sensors, all at a size of one millimetre or less.

Semefab – which earlier this year reported a return to profitability – exports 85 per cent of its devices to Europe, the US and the Far East.

With the “internet of things” driving demand for MEMS, the company aims to expand sales into areas such as home electronics, environmental monitoring and wearable devices including medical diagnostics.

Led by managing directors Alan James and John Bruce, Semefab was established in 1986 and today employs about 100 people.

“The investment is an important step in our drive to reduce lead times and fully utilise the capacity of our three wafer fabrication facilities here in Glenrothes,” said James, adding that the investment will also lead to the creation of three full-time jobs.

The company’s most recent accounts filed in May show a profit of £300,000 in 2015 on sales up by 14.6 per cent at £10.4m. That represented a recovery from 2014.

