Electrical group hopes councils see light in savings

A Paisley-based electrical contractor is targeted deals with other local authorities across Scotland after helping Renfrewshire Council slash its lighting costs.

Power One, founded in 2004, said the LED street lighting replacement scheme had saved about £1.5 million for Renfrewshire, and has now set its sights on the country’s 31 other councils.

Operations director John Brown said: “It’s really put Power One on the map when it comes to this kind of project and we’re now engaged in discussions with a number of local authorities across Scotland.”

John Ward, founder and chairman of Power One, said the company – which generated record revenues of £7.8m last year, up from £4m in 2015 – was also examining how street lights can harness the power of the “internet of things” (IoT) to boost wireless connectivity.

He added: “We are working closely with a number of local authorities on research and development around the marriage between LEDs and the IoT and how this translates to the development of smart cities in Scotland.”

