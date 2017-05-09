Edinburgh tech firm Sensewhere expands mobile ads

A software spin-out from the University of Edinburgh that helps firms target shoppers with “location-aware” adverts has unveiled the latest iteration of its technology.

Sensewhere, founded in 2005, said its Visit Confirmation system, part of its adwhere platform, will deliver detailed analytics for retailers and other venues to help keep track of their visitor numbers, with an accuracy rate of more than 95 per cent.

The software uses “geofences”, created using indoor mapping data from California-based Micello, will also serve up mobile adverts and offers to consumers’ smartphones when it detects they have visited certain locations.

Rob Palfreyman, co-founder and chief executive of Sensewhere, said: “Location-aware apps are set to triple by 2019 and indoor positioning is vital to providing complete location coverage.

“The potential of our new Visit Confirmation service in the adwhere platform has so far been greeted with curiosity and excitement and we are working very hard to create new opportunities for big data and open doors to the next level of monetisation for mobile.”

Sensewhere, which has attracted investment from Chinese internet services giant Tencent, last year secured £1.4 million in funding from Scottish Enterprise to help boost its workforce and further develop its software.

Micello chief executive and founder Ankit Agarwal hailed the Scots firm’s “innovative” use of its indoor maps and data, which are used in thousands of venues such as shopping centres, airports and museums around the world.

