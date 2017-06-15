Edinburgh software firm Cultivate saddles up with Deliveroo

Software development consultancy Cultivate is extending its partnership with food delivery specialist Deliveroo.

The Edinburgh-based firm has been working with Deliveroo since late last year but is now providing a number of its own software engineers to work closely with key members of the online delivery operation’s technology team.

Dan Webb, vice-president of engineering at Deliveroo, said: “As a British-born technology company, we’re really proud to be partnering with Cultivate, who are providing world-leading expertise that has been homegrown here in the UK.

“Cultivate has been a fantastic partner for us – their team has integrated seamlessly into ours and we’re excited for them to be part of our continued work to build world-leading technology.”

Formed in 2014 following a management buyout from product development studio Neo, Cultivate has a 13-strong team at its CodeBase headquarters in Edinburgh, working in software engineering, user experience, visual design and business strategy for clients across the UK and overseas, including General Electric and JP Morgan.

Cultivate’s commercial director, Andy Robinson, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Deliveroo through such an impressive period of growth. We do our best work partnering with teams where high-quality software is paramount and this partnership is a perfect example of that.”

