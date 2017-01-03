Edinburgh science venture targeting jobs growth

The backers of a new development project on the outskirts of Edinburgh are seeking new tenants with a view to a jobs boost for the site.

The 32,000 square foot science lab and office development at the Heriot-Watt Research Park in Edinburgh is based at Clearwater House, the former base of the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency, and is being refurbished by Charlotte Square Property Group (CSPG), which is taking charge of a total renovation for the landlord.

CSPG, owned by entrepreneur Mark Emlick, is on the lookout for new tenants and advising the landlord on the revamp and re-letting.

Emlick, who is also chief executive of property, energy and private equity firm Consensus Capital and aims to provide nearly 3,500 affordable homes to help tackle Scotland’s housing crisis, said: “We are delighted to be part of the success of the Heriot-Watt Research Park, which is one of the leading parks of its kind in Scotland.”

Heriot-Watt Research Park is the largest science park in the Scottish capital, covering 120 acres with 25 recently developed and plans to grow by a further 45, with the area billed as becoming one of the UK’s key hubs for science and technological research.

The main focus of current tenants is on research, development, design, engineering, training, and prototyping activities. It already houses the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, which recently moved its laboratory facilities there and the Scottish Whisky Research Institute.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook