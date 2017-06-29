Edinburgh IT firm FarrPoint marks tenth year with London base

IT and telecoms consultancy FarrPoint has opened an office in London to help support its UK expansion.

The firm, which is headquartered in Edinburgh and is celebrating ten years in business, has seen its turnover increase by 28 per cent in the last year and has expanded its team to 12 employees – up by a third in the past 12 months.

Andrew Muir, co-founder and chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be opening an office in London. This will be our new base south of the Border as we continue to grow and work on new projects in the area.”

He added: “In the coming months we will be expanding our range of services and looking to further increase our client base.”

