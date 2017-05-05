Edinburgh expenses app Kagazz gets HMRC seal of approval

An Edinburgh-based developer of expense-management apps has been officially endorsed by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

The start-up, headed by chief executive Sharjil Nawed, has been included in a list of commercial record-keeping software suppliers following consultations with the tax authority.

Kagazz said its team worked closely with HMRC to make sure its systems met “very exacting requirements” and integrated with other firms on the list, which also includes fellow Edinburgh firm FreeAgent, the accounting software developer that floated on London’s Alternative Investment Market last year.

Nawed, the firm’s founder, said: “We were inspired to create the app after realising how much time we spent travelling and how difficult it was to keep track of our expense receipts.

“Selfishly we wanted to make life as easy as possible for ourselves and make sure we didn’t miss out if we lost any receipts. Once we created it, we realised the potential appeal to the wider business community.”

Kagazz counts FreeAgent, co-founded by former RAF fighter pilot Ed Molyneux, among its key partners.

