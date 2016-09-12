Edinburgh data specialist aims to double headcount

Aquila Insight, the data analytics venture headquartered in Edinburgh, has outlined plans to double its headcount to 150 after moving into a new home in the capital.

The firm, which also has offices in London and Derby, currently employs some 75 staff across its operations and said its growth was being fuelled by the increasing use of "data innovation in business".

Earlier this year it reported turnover had increased by more than 100 per cent to £4.2 million for 2015/16.

Aquila has moved into the former offices of fantasy sports developer FanDuel in Edinburgh’s CodeBase incubator to supports its rapid expansion.

Warwick Beresford-Jones, co-founder and managing partner, said: “We have big plans to expand further this year and we now have space to do it. The move, alongside the rebrand and our recent award wins, marks the start of an exciting new phase in Aquila Insight’s history. We are hiring at a rate of 12 analysts each quarter so it was only a matter of time before we outgrew our previous home."

"Big data" is a market estimated to be worth some £40 billion in the UK.

Beresford-Jones and John Brodie launched Aquila Insight in 2012 with the aim of creating "a new model of analytics". Its consultants use data, advanced analytical techniques and cutting-edge technology to create "insight and ideas that help clients make the perfect connection with each and every one of their customers". High-profile clients includes Tesco Bank, Sony Mobile and Swinton Insurance.

