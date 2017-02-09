Edesix locks in cameras deal with prison services

An Edinburgh firm that makes body-worn cameras used by police, traffic wardens and other frontline staff has had its equipment selected by prison services throughout the UK.

Edesix said that following a national contract win and roll-out in England and Wales, it had secured orders for prison applications in Scotland and, most recently, Northern Ireland.

The company’s cameras are small, lightweight devices, designed to be worn on the prison officer’s uniform. The secure and encrypted footage can offer supportive evidential footage for criminal convictions and prosecutions.

Richie McBride, managing director at Edesix, said: “Having successfully rolled out our solution to the Police Service of Northern Ireland, our recent contract with the Northern Ireland Prison Service comes as an addition to encouraging a safer working environment within the justice system.”

