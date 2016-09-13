East Kilbride’s Eureka Solutions signs for Derby County

Eureka Solutions, the East Kilbride cloud software specialist, has landed a deal with English Championship football club Derby County.

The club, which plays at the iPro Stadium, tasked Eureka with implementing NetSuite ERP, described as the world’s most deployed cloud enterprise resource planning solution.

Derby County financial controller Thomas Bonser said: “We reviewed several suppliers and chose Eureka Solutions. We met with the sales team and it immediately was clear that we could work comfortably with them. Eureka Solutions demonstrated that they could implement a system which would work for our whole operation, resulting in us going ahead with a 40-user solution.”

The deal comes after Eureka, which employs more than 45 staff, made the move to purpose-built offices at West Point House in East Kilbride’s Peel Park.

Managing director Gillian Livingstone said that NetSuite, which has been deployed by more than 30,000 companies across some 160 countries, “takes businesses beyond traditional accounting software by streamlining operations across the entire organisation.”

