Dundee’s digital sector growth outpaces rest of UK

Dundee’s pacy expansion as an IT and gaming hub is highlighted in a new report out today, showing the city’s digital economic output nearly trebled in the four years to 2015.

The city’s digital economic output surged 171 per cent to £97 million in the period 2011-2015, the highest turnover growth in the sector in the UK, according to Tech City UK’s report, Tech Nation 2017.

Gillian Easson, director, Creative Dundee, said: “Dundee is a diverse and thriving creative hub, which has a rich heritage in new technologies and considerable future potential.

“We’re delighted that Dundee-based technology businesses have achieved highest turnover growth in the UK. However, it’s also reassuring to know that over 91 per cent of tech workers enjoy their quality of life here – this speaks real volumes of our city.”

Tech Nation 2017 said the digital tech sector was vital to the UK’s economic growth, employing more than 1.6 million people.

