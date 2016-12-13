Dundee games firm Outplay expands with acquisition

A Dundee-based mobile games developer has seen its workforce grow by 40 staff after the takeover of an English firm.

Outplay Entertainment has bought Eight Pixels Square, a Derby-headquartered mobile games studio behind titles including All Guns Blazing and Cartel Kings, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal takes Outplay’s headcount up to more than 190 and comes off the back of a year that saw it become the the largest independent mobile games developer in the UK, with more than 55 million downloads across its portfolio of games.

Douglas Hare, co-founder and chief executive of Outplay Entertainment, said: “The acquisition of Eight Pixels Square is another exciting step forward for the business. The team’s exceptional talent, expertise and obsessive focus on quality is a fantastic addition and we believe that this move will make us stronger than ever.”

Hugh Binns, co-founder of Eight Pixels Square, said the company was “thrilled” to be joining Outplay.

“Outplay’s ambition and strategy for success is compelling and something we’re excited to be able to contribute towards,” he said.

“Outplay is an obvious fit for our team and we’re already hard at work on a 2017 title that we all believe has great potential to disrupt and further enhance Outplay’s position as one of the most successful European studios, if not beyond.”

Founded in 2010, Outplay’s game titles include Angry Birds Pop and Crafty Candy.

