Double win for Stirling in Founders4Schools awards

Efforts to improve the job prospects of young people and encourage more children to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects have seen representatives of Stirling Council pick up two accolades.

Founders4Schools, a charity that aims to boost youngsters’ employability by connecting them with business leaders, named Stirling Council chief executive Stewart Carruth as its “ambassador of the year” for his work in encouraging more figures from the world of business to sign up to the network.

And Martin Macmillan, STEM co-ordinator at McLaren High School in Callander, picked up an “impact award” for empowering future scientists. As well as leading a number of initiatives to keep students engaged with the sciences in their own time, for example by building their own mobile apps, he has invited David Frame, managing director of packaging group Barum & Dewar, to deliver a number of talks at the school.

The awards were announced last night at the Francis Crick Institute biomedical research centre in London, where Founders4Schools celebrated the educators and business leaders who have worked together to connect more than 80,000 young people with its nationwide network of some 30,000 business leaders.

Sherry Coutu, founder and chair of the charity, said: “Every teacher and leader recognised by these awards is focused on the importance of workplace encounters in preparing young people for employment. Together we are supporting businesses and educators in achieving the goal of four encounters between the ages of 13 and 16.

“Founders4Schools’ mission is to improve the life chances of students by giving them connections in their community who help them discover the skills and pathways that will be relevant when they leave education. Ultimately, we want all students to be well informed about their future options, motivated to succeed and to lead enterprising lives.”

The charity launched in Scotland earlier this year, when it teamed up with Sir Tom Hunter and Skills Development Scotland to give school pupils the chance to compete for a table at a dinner attended by former US president Barack Obama.

