Deloitte to host Scotland’s first-ever ‘datathon’

Accounting giant Deloitte is to host what is being billed as Scotland’s first-ever “datathon” as part of this month’s DataFest17 festival.

The event, which takes place from 20 to 21 March, will bring together data scientists and ­financial technology entrepreneurs at the firm’s new Greenhouse facility in Edinburgh.

• READ MORE: Edinburgh to host global experts at first Data Summit

Speakers will include Gavin Littlejohn, founder of Money Dashboard, Steve Tigar, chief executive of Money Dashboard, FreeAgent boss Ed Molyneux and James Varga, chief of The ID Co. They will talk about how they are using data in their businesses and what technology will mean for the future of financial services.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Prizes will be on offer from Deloitte’s technology and industry partners for the winners, as well as mentoring from the firm. Competitors will be judged based on the “maturity and uniqueness” of their insight as well as the feasibility of what a potential service or product offering could look like.

Deloitte director Kent Mackenzie said: “Data is playing an increasingly important role in businesses across every sector – not just in technology, fintech, telecommunications, or fundamental science. We have some of the world’s top data scientists in Scotland and a buoyant ecosystem of established companies and start-ups – a resource that could be better used if more organisations understood what data can unlock.”

DataFest17 is backed by the Data Lab innovation centre, Scottish Enterprise and Sainsbury’s Bank.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook