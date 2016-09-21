Deal for Edinburgh body camera business

An Edinburgh firm that makes body-worn cameras used by police, traffic wardens and other frontline staff has won a contract to supply firefighters in the West Midlands.

Edesix said West Midlands Fire Service is introducing 80 of its “VideoBadge” recording devices in early 2017 after a successful trial, and watch commander Gemma McSweeney said the cameras would help firefighters gather information to review their responses to incidents.

Richie McBride, managing director of Edesix said: “The use of body-worn cameras for identifying best practice is fast becoming fundamental within our emergency services. We are pleased to be bringing these benefits to the West Midlands Fire Service, and will be supporting the roll-out of this very exciting deployment over the coming months.”

Earlier this month, Edesix said it was helping Dundee University in a £1 million project to help people with complex disabilities converse.

In March, the firm announced that it was hired by Northern Ireland’s police service to roll out body-worn video technology to officers, and in December said it secured an additional £750,000 from specialist SME investor Panoramic Growth Capital to further expand its presence in the US.

The firm also highlighted its work in the health sector, saying it supplies VideoBadges to advanced emergency response teams across the UK.

The Edinburgh-based Resuscitation Research Group (RRG), which conducts research into resuscitation medicine, deploys VideoBadges to improve its processes and techniques out in the field, recording its paramedics' responses in full HD audio and video.

Gareth Clegg, RRG lead, said: “VideoBadge is revolutionising the way we optimise high-performance emergency teams. We can measure key aspects of performance in ways which were not previously possible.”

