Data partnership to boost Central Belt connections

A partnership has been agreed between a key Scottish data centre and an ultra-fast pure fibre network, helping businesses in Edinburgh and Glasgow boost connectivity.

The £200 million Fortis data centre, near Newhouse in North Lanarkshire, is now live through Edinburgh-based Commsworld’s gigabit capable pure fibre network. The agreement will let the independent network operator offer the services of the low-energy, renewables-powered facility to its 2,500 clients.

Gareth Lush, commercial director at DataVita, the company set up to operate Fortis, said the decision to appoint Commsworld was driven by climate, security, speed and resilience being key factors.

Commsworld chief executive Ricky Nicol said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with DataVita on this project – not only to connect Fortis through our network, but also to provide its services to our customers, further enhancing our own offering.”

