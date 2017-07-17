Data outfit Staffmetrix seeks to narrow gender pay gap

An Edinburgh-based data ­analytics specialist has pushed the button on a service designed to help organisations report their gender pay gap.

The launch by tech start-up Staffmetrix follows the passing of legislation earlier this year that requires employers with 250 or more staff to publish their gender pay gap by April 2018. While organisations are only required to produce six metrics, Staffmetrix has found that the requirements may be more complex than initially anticipated.

In an effort to simplify the reporting process, the firm has developed and rolled out an analytics platform to help businesses prepare their calculations and undertake further analysis of their data. It has also published a pair of accompanying guides.

Anthony Horrigan, Staffmetrix’s chief executive, said: “While there are no financial penalties for not reporting, management should take their gender pay gap reports seriously and consider the wider positive aspects.

“Even if an organisation has a larger gender pay gap than its peers, the report will provide the opportunity to highlight this to key stakeholders and inform them how the organisation will address it in the coming year. By doing so, they can demonstrate a proactive approach that will enhance the perception of their brand.”

Earlier this year, insurance giant Aviva sent a letter to subcontractors that had failed to sign up to gender equality initiatives such as the 30 per cent Club campaign and the Women in Finance Charter. The letter, thought to have been sent to businesses including recruitment firms, suppliers and specialist providers of insurance services, threatened to terminate their contracts.

The insurer has pledged that women will comprise 30 per cent of its executive committee by 2020.

Horrigan – a former fighter pilot in the RAF, who helped set up Staffmetrix in February 2016 – said the development highlighted the increasing attention being placed on the gender pay gap and on diversity issues by private sector organisations.

His business is currently working with clients in the legal and insurance sectors, with gender pay reporting being a key focus. It is also ­providing consulting services to assist with HR data gathering, analysis, reporting and business change.

Last month, ministers were urged to develop an “overarching strategy” to tackle the gender pay gap, with a committee of MSPs insisting that Scotland could be a “world leader” in promoting greater equality.

