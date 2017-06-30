Cyber-security specialist ZoneFox bolsters senior team

ZoneFox, the Edinburgh-based cyber-security specialist, has made a trio of senior appointments.

Neill Cooper takes over as chief commercial officer, joining from Vormetric. Ian Thornton-Trump becomes head of security from Solar Winds and Miles Gould has taken the role of head of artificial intelligence (AI), coming from Red Hat.

The trio bring decades of experience to the fast-growing firm, which said they be “vital” in its ambitious expansion plans over the next 18 months.

Cooper is charged with doubling ZoneFox’s customer base and revenues in the next 12 months. He will be supported by recent hires in technical and software development, sales and marketing. He will also oversee a push into overseas markets – noatbly the Middle East and North America, where he has significant experience.

He said: “I’m passionate about Scottish business so joining a young, rapidly expanding global firm headquartered in the heart of Edinburgh is fantastic.

“Cyber-security is the fastest-growing part of the technology sector and with data protection officers being hired at board level and CEOs increasingly becoming more aware of protecting their critical assets, there has not been a more exciting time to be involved.”

Thornton-Trump brings considerable expertise to the sales team and clients through his technical knowledge gained over two decades in the field.

He is a certified network defence architect and “ethical hacker” who began his career serving with the Military Intelligence Branch of the Canadian Forces and the Canadian Military Police Reserves. He is well-known expert voice within the cyber-security space and a keynote presenter at many industry trade shows,

Gould, who has a PhD in mathematics from Glasgow University, will lead the building of extensive AI capabilities into the company’s “augmented intelligence” product, which was launched last year.

ZoneFox co-founder and chief executive Dr Jamie Graves said: “ZoneFox is a rapidly maturing organisation. Neil, Ian and Miles will allow us to reach the next stage in our progression while continuing to develop and refine our solutions.”

