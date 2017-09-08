Cyber-security outfit Payfont goes bust with 12 job losses

Payfont, the Edinburgh-based cyber-security firm that was last year said to be worth up to £180 million, has collapsed into administration.

Administrator Donald McNaught, restructuring partner at accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael, said the move will see all 12 of the company’s staff made redundant.

• READ MORE: Cybersecurity firm Payfont valued at up to £180m

McNaught said that Payfont, led by chief executive David Lanc – a former senior executive at Royal Bank of Scotland’s cards business – had been trying to raise extra funds to continue trading, but “time ran out”.

In 2015, the firm secured a £1.2m cash injection, and last year Martin Brassell, the boss of Inngot, a company that specialises in valuing IP, said it could be worth between £106.7m and £180.3m.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Payfont was founded 14 years ago and was developing technology designed to protect users’ digital identities and online data.

McNaught said: “The difficult decision to enter administration was made by the directors when it became clear that ongoing commitments could not be met from available working capital.

“Efforts had been made in the months leading up to administration to raise sufficient capital to allow trading to continue but unfortunately time ran out for that fundraising exercise to be completed successfully. Our objective now is to maximise value for creditors and, ultimately, shareholders.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook