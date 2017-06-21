Cyber-crime hub planned for Kilmarnock’s Halo project

Efforts to create a future workforce of cyber-crime fighters in Kilmarnock have been unveiled as part of the town’s Halo regeneration project.

The £65 million Halo scheme, on the site of Diageo’s former bottling plant, is working with the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) over plans to host one of Scotland’s national network of “cyber hubs”.

'Our young people are our future,' said Halo entrepreneur Marie Macklin. Picture: John Devlin

The University of the West of Scotland (UWS) has already signed a memorandum of understanding with the company behind the project in a bid to provide more opportunities for training, work placements and entrepreneurial support in the region.

Marie Macklin, the entrepreneur leading the Halo initiative, said: “As a society, cyber-crime represents one of the most significant threats that we face today.

“Through the Halo, we will recruit, train and arm a cyber town of young, digital experts who will take a front line role in keeping the area and its retailers safe. Our young people are our future and equipping them to tackle this important issue will ensure that Scotland is at the forefront of the digital growth.”

Plans for the Halo project also include 3,000 square metres of office space, 175 affordable rented homes, a landscaped public plaza, an energy centre powering a district heating system and a year-round leisure and water sports facility.

Despite rallies by workers and political interventions, Diageo pressed ahead with the closure of its bottling plant at the site in 2012, ending a link that began in 1820 when John “Johnnie” Walker started selling the drink in his grocer’s shop in the town. The move led to 700 job losses.

SBRC chief executive Mandy Haeburn-Little added: “I have been very impressed by the energy and ambition of Marie and the whole Halo team. It is starting at a time when Scotland as a whole, through the Scottish Government strategy, has been working hard to develop the cyber skills agenda and to make sure that young people have access to the digital skills they need in order to be part of the future workforce.

“The Halo brings unique vision, it recognises the needs of future retail in the area and also will ensure that young people in the area have the skills ready to keep that retail environment safe. It is a win-win for Kilmarnock and will link to other cyber facilities that are already under way in Scotland.”

Members of the public will be able to view proposals for the Halo development at a consultation event next week. Full details of plans will be on display at Ayrshire College on Hill Street on Thursday 29 June.

