Crime-fighting IT outfit Altia-ABM expands in Canada

A Glasgow firm whose specialist software is used by all police forces in the UK and many more globally today announced the major growth of its activities in Canada.

The Altia-ABM group’s products are used in criminal and financial investigations and the management of covert and intelligence operations as police forces around the world look to reduce costs.

The firm has been providing software to investigators for more than 15 years, and has now opened an office in Toronto, creating a business development team to meet sharply growing demand in the country, where federal law enforcement agencies and other government organisations already use its software.

Chief executive Ian Watson said the Canadian team joins at a critical stage in its progress, adding: “I am delighted to announce a very significant milestone for us in Canada where there is a clear and growing demand for the most advanced tools to combat crime.”

