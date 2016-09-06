Craneware ‘stronger than ever’ as profits rise 10%

Healthcare software specialist Craneware today said it was in a “stronger position than ever” as it unveiled a 10 per cent rise in annual profits.

The Edinburgh-based firm, which develops billing software for the US hospitals sector, posted a pre-tax profit of $13.9 million (£10.4m) for the 12 months to the end of June, up from $12.5m a year earlier, on revenues 11 per cent higher at $49.8m.

Chief executive Keith Neilson said the figures represented the Aim-quoted company’s third consecutive year of record sales performance, boosted by a 63 per cent surge in new sales to $58.6m. He highlighted two “significant” five-year contract wins during the year, worth a combined $15.5m.

Neilson added: “Craneware is in a stronger position than ever and we are passionate about the opportunity ahead. Importantly, the investment we are making in our product suite mean our market opportunity is now several times larger than it was when we joined Aim in 2007.”

The board proposed a final dividend of 9p a share, to be paid on 8 December, giving a total payout for the year of 16.5p – up from 14p last time.

Analysts at house broker Peel Hunt said: “The US healthcare market continues its evolution towards value-based care with a critical dependency on accurate financial and operating data. We believe that Craneware is extremely well positioned to benefit from this dynamic for the medium and long term.”

