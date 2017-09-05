Craneware on a high with record full-year earnings

Software developer Craneware today said it was well placed for continued growth as it unveiled record annual sales and profits.

The Edinburgh-based firm, which specialises in billing software for the US healthcare market, said underlying pre-tax profits rose 13 per cent to $18 million (£13.4m) for the year to the end of June, on revenues 16 per cent higher at $57.8m.

Co-founder and chief executive Keith Neilson said the Aim-quoted company had secured sales for the first product launched on its cloud-based platform Trisus, which offers healthcare providers a range of services to identify and take action on risks related to revenue, cost and compliance.

He added: “The unceasing evolution of the US healthcare market towards value-based care presents us with an ongoing, growing market opportunity and the investments we have made mean we now have the potential to deliver against this expanding opportunity.

“With our sales pipeline increasing each year, this increased scalability and opportunity, combined with our high levels of revenue visibility, strong cash position and extensive customer base provide us with confidence in Craneware’s ongoing success.”

A final dividend of 11.3p a share was proposed, to be paid on 7 December, taking the full-year payout to 20p – up from 16.5p last time.

