Craneware hikes dividend after 23% jump in profits

Edinburgh-based software outfit Craneware today announced a 16 per cent increase in its dividend as it revealed a surge in half-year profits.

The firm, which specialises in billing software for the US healthcare market, said shareholders would receive an interim dividend of 8.7p a share on 20 April as it expressed confidence in the outlook for the rest of the year.

The payout boost came as Craneware said pre-tax profits for the six months to the end of December jumped 23 per cent to $7.5 million (£6.1m), on revenues 16 per cent higher at $26.8m.

Chief executive Keith Neilson said the group now has revenues of more than $55.4m in its sights for the full year, even before any further sales are secured in the second half.

He added: “Against a backdrop of the recent US presidential election, the overriding consensus for the need to drive value in US healthcare has been re-affirmed. There is ongoing support for the move to value-based care and increasing consumerism.

“These supportive market drivers, our investment for the future and our continued profitable growth give us confidence in continuing to deliver value for our stakeholders.”

