Craneware chief ups stake in healthcare tech firm

Keith Neilson, the chief executive of Craneware, has lifted his stake in the Edinburgh-based software company that he co-founded in 1999.

In a notice to the stock exchange, Craneware – which develops billing software for the US healthcare market – said Neilson bought 5,388 shares yesterday at a price of 1,200p each.

The £64,656 purchase brings Neilson’s holding in the Aim-quoted business to more than 3.5 million shares, representing a stake of about 13.1 per cent.

The move comes after the company said earlier this month that it was in a “stronger position than ever” as it unveiled a 10 per cent rise in pre-tax profits to $13.9 million (£10.7m) for the 12 months to the end of June, on revenues 11 per cent higher at $49.8m.

Craneware employs about 250 people, of whom 120 are based at its Tanfield headquarters in Edinburgh. Next year will mark the tenth anniversary of its flotation on Aim.

