Connect dials right number with North-east takeover

Belfast-headquartered Connect Telecom has acquired Aberdeen-based Vodafone partner Coltel in a multi-million-pound deal, it was announced today.

Coltel’s client base will now be managed in partnership with Connect Telecom, which provides customers with access to additional Vodafone products, such as One Net Business.

The acquisition will lead to the creation of 15 jobs over the next two years, adding to the 50 employees currently with the North-east firm.

Connect has also acquired the Vodafone base of Carlisle-based Nortech Communications, which was previously part of the Atlas Group.

Neil Collie, managing director at Coltel, said: “Having operated in Aberdeen for 25 years, Coltel has unrivalled knowledge of the local market.”

Connect boss Scott Ritchie added: “I look forward to working with Neil Collie and the extended team as we aim to grow the business.”

