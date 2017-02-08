Compressors maker Vert powers up after funding boost

Vert Rotors, the specialist gas compressors maker, has taken delivery of new machinery to help it create devices for satellites and medical equipment.

The Edinburgh-based firm said the installation of the CNC machine, which follows a £46,000 regional selective assistance (RSA) grant from Scottish Enterprise, will see it create three highly skilled jobs and help it realise a further £250,000 investment.

Olly Dmitriev, founder and chief executive of Vert Rotors, said: “As our products are such high-precision pieces of equipment, it was vital that we obtained manufacturing equipment to match our exacting standards. The second-generation HSC 20 machine has allowed us to produce parts with an accuracy of one to two microns, which is far beyond capabilities of other manufacturing companies in Scotland.”

He added: “The £46,000 RSA award was a key support in bringing this pioneering technology to the UK. We are now able to ensure the high quality of our products remains consistent while we upscale production.”

Eleanor Mitchell, entrepreneurial growth and grant management director at Scottish Enterprise, said: “This is a superb example of a Scottish manufacturing company at the forefront of micro compressor technology. We are very pleased to be supporting Vert Rotors to enhance their competitiveness and add even greater value to Scotland’s economy.”

