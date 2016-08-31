Commsworld dials up energy client wins in Aberdeen

The downturn in Aberdeen’s oil and gas sector has played into the hands of an Edinburgh-based telecoms specialist as firms look to eke out efficiency savings.

Commsworld, which is working with infrastructure group CityFibre on extending the Granite City’s superfast broadband network, has landed a number of new contracts since the start of the year with clients including Fugro, Harris CapRock and Stats Group.

“It is evident that a great number of businesses in the city are either feeling the pinch of the low oil price directly or the knock on effects of the industry downturn and simply need to make efficiency savings, said Commsworld co-founder and chief executive Ricky Nicol.

“Slow and inconsistent internet speeds cause untold harm to businesses, but with a gigabit connection ultra-fast speeds are possible which in turn helps efficiency with faster upload speeds, the bandwidth to cope with cloud computing and resilient connectivity – all benefiting the bottom line.”

Commsworld, founded in 1994, is also connecting clients to the £5 million Brightsolid data centre in Aberdeen, opened last year, to help boost their data-handling speeds.

“The opportunity to tap into the state-of-the-art data centre on Brightsolid’s Lang Stracht site is saving firms both the expense and the sheer space requirements of their own extensive servers and instead makes for an easy decision for many firms faced with modernising systems at this difficult time for the industry,” Nicol said.

“Aberdeen is of course facing difficulties, but the technological infrastructure it now has in place is at the absolute highest end of what is achievable – and puts the city amongst the likes of Stockholm and Seoul as global tech leaders.”

