CodeClan software skills academy expands into Glasgow

Scotland’s digital skills academy has marked its first birthday by announcing it will start offering software development courses in Glasgow next year.

More than 150 students have embarked on CodeClan’s courses since it launched in Edinburgh, with 90 per cent going on to secure jobs within six months of completing their studies.

The initiative, backed by the Scottish Government, digital industry trade body ScotlandIS and Skills Development Scotland, is now set to offer its services at Glasgow’s Tontine high-tech hub from January.

READ MORE: ScotlandIS awards first CodeClan scholarship

Chief executive Harvey Wheaton said: “We’re extremely proud of the progress we’ve made in our first year. We have built a team of incredibly talented instructors and created strong ties with the digital industry in Scotland. We have had great support from companies who see us as playing a critical role in helping create a sustainable future for Scotland’s digital economy.

“With all cohorts to the end of the year full, we are already getting repeat hires from several companies in Scotland. The fact that our cohorts are oversubscribed and students are referring friends and former colleagues is clear evidence that this style of academy is not only needed but is a practical and realistic route for anybody looking to work in the digital sector.”

CodeClan’s expansion into Glasgow was welcomed by Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who pointed out that more than 82,000 people across Scotland are working in digital and related IT roles.

He added: “That number is going to rise, with businesses across the economy looking for more women and men with the necessary digital skills and qualifications. That is why the work of CodeClan in providing new, job-ready talent is so important.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook