CodeClan digital skills scheme hails milestone graduation

Digital skills academy CodeClan has placed its 150th “graduate” into work since its launch less than two years ago.

Euan Ramsay, who previously worked in freelance photography and video production, has been recruited by Registers of Scotland (RoS) as a junior software developer after completing a 16-week development course.

He said: “After the course finished, a CodeClan representative was constantly in touch to ensure we were aware of jobs that were coming up. Around half my class had a job within four weeks of completion.”

Ramsay is the fifth graduate of the initiative to have secured work with RoS, which is responsible for compiling and maintaining public registers relating to land, property and other legal documents.

Keeper of the Registers of Scotland, Sheenagh Adams, said: “The skills and experience he has gained during his time with CodeClan will be invaluable as we work towards our goal of becoming a fully digital business by 2020.”

CodeClan launched in 2015 and runs courses in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Acting chief executive, Adam Bannon, said: “The fact Euan is the fifth graduate to be placed with RoS shows how highly the courses are regarded in the industry and the benefits that each student is bringing to their respective employer.”

