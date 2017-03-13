CodeBase technology hub strikes up alliance with PwC

Professional services giant PwC has struck an alliance with CodeBase to help accelerate the technology incubator’s growth.

Edinburgh-based CodeBase is already home to more than 90 start-ups, including Administrate, QikServe, TVSquared and Care Sourcer, which employ more than 600 people collectively. A Stirling incubator was announced earlier this month.

The new agreement will see PwC offer business support at both of the CodeBase locations, along with funding to revamp and refit a further floor at the CodeBase HQ in Edinburgh, providing more space for start-ups.

PwC regional chairman Lindsay Gardiner said: “Professional services is changing and PwC in Scotland has attempted to be at the forefront of that change where it makes sense for our clients and the Scottish economy.”

CodeBase chief executive Stephen Coleman added: “The partnership with PwC allows us to both accelerate development at Argyle House on our journey to build a tech powerhouse in Edinburgh and for our companies to tap into the firm’s global expertise and networks.”

