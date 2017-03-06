CodeBase picks Stirling for first hub outside Edinburgh

CodeBase is to open its first centre outside Edinburgh this month in an expansion that the UK’s biggest tech incubator claims could galvanise Scotland’s digital scene.

The company, whose base in the Scottish capital has over 90 start-ups employing more than 600 people, says the new site in the Old Municipal Buildings in Stirling is being developed with Stirling Council as part of the city’s Digital District development.

The latter is a key part of the City Deal agreed for the city late last year, and also includes the University of Stirling, Forth Valley College and local business representation.

Stephen Coleman, chief executive and co-founder of CodeBase, said: “In advance of our UK-wide rollout we are leveraging Stirling’s central location to provide scale‑up education, technology events and mentorship for Scotland’s digital companies.

“We are creating a hub that can drive real growth into the region and country, and believe Stirling can become an integral part of Scotland’s fast-growing tech scene with all the knock-on benefits – not least the potential for hundreds of jobs to be created in the city.”

Johanna Boyd, leader of Stirling Council, welcomed the group’s move.

“Our vision is to position Stirling as an economic and cultural powerhouse, and this key collaboration with CodeBase, along with our recently announced City Deal, takes a significant step towards that goal,” she said.

Boyd said the aim was to make the city a “centre of digital excellence” over the next few years.

• Scottish and UK business are facing a big shortfall in female tech talent as many young women are put off by technology careers, according to new research.

Business advisory giant PwC says only 27 per cent of females said they would consider a tech career, compared to 62 per cent of males. Only 3 per cent of females say it is their first choice of career, versus 15 per cent of males.

The report says that the technology gender gap “starts at school and get worse at every stage of females’ lives”. PwC’s report involved 2,000 students.

Lindsey Paterson, partner at PwC in Scotland, said: “Women remain woefully under‑represented in the technology workforce. This imbalance is unlikely to be redressed any time soon unless we can educate and excite females about the range of technology careers at an earlier age.”

