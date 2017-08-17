Clyde Space reaches for the stars with latest contract

Have your say

Miniature satellite maker Clyde Space has won a contract to provide satellite solutions to US space company Audacy.

The Glasgow-based company, a spin-off from California’s Stanford University, is developing relay satellites to provide continuous communications coverage for commercial customers in the space industry.

The announcement of the deal with Audacy coincided with a visit by Glasgow Lord Provost Eva Bolander to present Clyde Space with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Audacy’s network of data relay satellites will allow its customers to continuously access and monitor their assets in space, enabling satellite operators to obtain greater quantities of data and reduce their costs.

Clyde Space chief executive Craig Clark said: “Audacy is capitalising on a gap in the space market which will benefit organisations the world over. This is an exciting project and one which is helping to innovate the space industry.”

He added: “There’s been a big demand for us to operate our satellites as well as manufacture them. Our new ground station, built with the support of Scottish Enterprise, not only adds to the Glasgow skyline but forms part of our satellite service package. It’s one of many milestones for 2017, set to be our most exciting year yet.”

Sam Avery, co-founder and head of spacecraft integration at Audacy, added: “Clyde Space’s wealth of experience with small satellites and strong engineering support are a huge help as Audacy develops its pioneering communications terminal demonstration mission.”

Lord Provost Bolander said it was “a privilege and pleasure” to present the Queen’s Award to Clyde Space.

“The company’s vision, knowledge and superb customer service has seen overseas sales increase significantly,” she added.

“That’s a stratospheric achievement and a very strong performance in this growing sector in Glasgow.”

• A consortium led by Glasgow-based design studio Soluis Group has secured £1 million of funding from Innovate UK to develop a so-called augmented worker system (AWE),

The system will pioneer the use of virtual and augmented reality for the construction industry, enabling the intelligent design, construction, maintenance and whole-life value of buildings to support UK infrastructure growth.

Business secretary Greg Clark said: “The adoption of cutting edge virtual and augmented reality technology in industries like construction will be vital in helping us to identify new, smarter ways of working.”

Soluis said that AWE will also realise significant value from building information modelling (BIM) and will target a 25 per cent cut in cost and waste, and 30 per cent increased productivity for building projects.

The consortium will be backed by key industry organisations including Microsoft, Doosan Babcock and Aecom.

