Clyde Space aims at the stars with new recruits

The former president of spaceflight company Virgin Galactic is to join Clyde Space, one of two appointments announced today by the Glasgow firm that designed and manufactured Scotland’s first satellite.

Will Whitehorn, currently holding roles including deputy chairman of Perth-based transport giant Stagecoach Group, joins as non-executive chairman while Jennifer Riddell-Dillet lands from optical product specialists Daysoft as chief operating officer.

Craig Clark, chief executive of Clyde Space, said the hires have been made at a crucial time in the growth of the private-equity backed company, which has more than 80 staff at present, expanding by more than 50 per cent a year.

The appointments come as the firm moves “to support the growing market demands for production of high volumes of advanced small spacecraft,” he added, saying Clyde Space is a “rapidly growing” $10 million (£7.5m) company and aims to “secure a significant share of the $2.2 billion small satellite market”.

