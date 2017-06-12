Charity-focused tech start-up Sustainably set to launch

An Edinburgh-based tech company founded by a mother-and-daughter team is to unveil an early-stage version of its product, which raises money for charity, at a key start-up event this week.

Sustainably is launching its Round Ups beta at Startup Grind Europe in London on Wednesday, saying it is one of the top 25 start-ups there.

The product lets consumers donate to their favourite charities by rounding up their spare change every time they shop, “with total privacy, transparency and control”.

It said it was built initially with Monzo Bank customer data, now adding other lenders, and aims to scale in the UK, then in the US over the next 12 months.

The start-up also said it has teamed up with local and national good causes and is in talks with top global charities and multi-national conglomerates.

Chief executive Loral Quinn, who co-founded Sustainably alongside her daughter, creative director Eishel Quinn, said it wants users to able to donate “on their terms”.

