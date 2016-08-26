Cash injection sees lab firm expand in Cumbernauld

A microbiology specialist is looking to ramp up its export business with the opening of a new production facility in Cumbernauld.

E&O Laboratories said the multi-million-pound venture has been jointly funded with £1 million provided by Bank of Scotland as well as a regional selective assistance grant from Scottish Enterprise.

Due for completion in October, the upgraded site will allow the Falkirk-headquartered company to diversify its specialist product range, triple its manufacturing capacity and increase its team of 80 specialist technicians and microbiologists by about a fifth over the next year.

The firm is looking to target “lucrative” export opportunities in Europe and Asia.

Managing director Virginia Lucey said: “This project is going to take our business to the next level. After an extensive research and development programme we devised a strategy to grow our presence on the world stage.”

