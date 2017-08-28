Cash injection for Glasgow start-up Talking Medicines

Have your say

A Glasgow-based medical technology start-up has completed a seed funding round that will accelerate the development of its healthcare app.

Talking Medicines said it had raised the money through the award of a £96,000 Smart Scotland feasibility grant from Scottish Enterprise and an additional, undisclosed amount from six “high-profile” private investors.

The funding deal comes after the firm soft-launched its Medsmart app in May.

Aimed at tackling medical adherence, the app is said to transform complex information for medicines into “engaging, trustworthy audio-visual content for the user”.

Talking Medicines chief executive Jo Halliday said: “The founding team are delighted to be in the position to now take Medsmart to the next stage of development.

“This investment will allow us to fund developing our data mining further and enhance the delivery of the consumer product.”

