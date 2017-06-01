Brand defender SnapDragon appoints first non-executive

SnapDragon Monitoring, the Edinburgh-based firm that helps companies to protect their brands online, has appointed its first non-executive director.

Heleen Kist, a Stanford-educated former McKinsey consultant, is managing director of strategy consultancy Skillcast and the former chair of Scottish Health Innovations, which works with NHS Scotland to develop, commercialise and protect new healthcare technologies.

• READ MORE: Harris Tweed turns up heat on web-based counterfeits

“Protecting intellectual property is a vital consideration for all businesses today, particularly those that sell their products globally via e-commerce platforms,” Kist said.

She added: “SnapDragon has great potential not just in addressing the needs of SMEs, which cannot afford to be the victim of counterfeiting, but also for larger companies who want a cost-effective, intelligent system to track their brands.”

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

SnapDragon was launched in 2015 by Rachel Jones, inventor of the Totseat portable baby chair, who said she had first-hand experience of the challenges posed by counterfeiters.

“We are delighted Heleen is joining the board, bringing her considerable business experience to our growing team,” said Jones.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

“Having beaten counterfeiting myself while running a previous business I fully understand how big a task it can be for SMEs. I had to defend my brand and its products without support and it was an uphill battle. I created SnapDragon using everything I learned so other small businesses would not have to go through the same thing I did.”

SnapDragon uses intellectual property rights to defend brands and stop the sale of fake products on e-commerce platforms, social media and auction sites across the world. Its clients include Harris Tweed, Glencairn Crystal and Morphsuits.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook