Booking start-up Make it Social in expansion drive

A social booking start-up operating from tech incubator CodeBase’s hub in Edinburgh has announced various deals and a key appointment as it pursues its next growth phase.

Make it Social aims to make real-life socialising easier with a secure gateway for users to pay individually for group events.

It has signed partnership deals with Paylogic, Ticketmaster Sport UK, student tour operator Bus2Alps, travel booking platform TrekkSoft and the Surrey County Cricket Club at the Kia Oval, as it extends its client base across live entertainment ticketing in travel, sports and large festivals.

It has also appointed TicketWeb founder Tim Chambers chief commercial officer, also bringing experience from roles at Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

After its latest funding round, believed to be in the region of £500,000, the start-up plans to grow the team further, with developer and marketing hires planned.

Chambers said: “Working with Ticketmaster Sport is the first big step for the business as it means we’re now partnered with one of the best organisations in the country to deliver incremental ticketing revenues.

“We are delivering high levels of new customer data points across our client base and expect to announce a raft of new wins before the year is out.”

Make it Social chief executive and founder Eddie Robb added: “While our friends are only a few clicks away, the checkout flow is exactly as it was back in the day.

“One person still has to select how many spots to buy and then put it all on their card. Socialising checkouts is what we’re all about.”

