Beirut boost for training tech developer Administrate

Training software outfit Administrate has hailed a strong start for its new office in Beirut, which has secured a string of contract wins since opening in September.

The Edinburgh-based firm, which develops software to help clients such as PwC and the University of York run online training programmes, said new customers for the Lebanon outpost, its second overseas, include Saudi Ground Services (SGS), an airport logistics specialist.

Chief executive John Peebles said: “Some of the world’s biggest brands trust Administrate to handle their core training operations and we’re excited about what the future holds for all of our customers.”

The Beirut operation is headed by Bob Sabra, the firm’s vice-president of operations for the Middle East and North Africa, and was opened after Administrate established a presence in the US state of Montana a year ago.

Sabra, the former head of digital business at professional training multinational Morgan International, said: “Partnerships like the one with SGS illustrate what Administrate does best, working closely with clients to boost efficiencies while demonstrating return on investment.”

The SGS deal contributed to what the start-up described as a record first-quarter performance, with further boosts coming from tie-ups with SurveyMonkey, a provider of online services, and accounting software developer Xero, which said that customers will be able to integrate its systems with information about the performance of their online training programmes.

