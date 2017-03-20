Apps start-up Beezer heads to Berlin after pitch triumph

Beezer, an Edinburgh-based firm that lets users develop their own mobile apps, has secured a place at a European technology showcase after winning the top pitch award at an event in London.

The start-up, founded by entrepreneur Brian Smillie, won an online vote for the best five-minute “elevator pitch” at the NOAH Start-up Stage, part of a major conference for internet business leaders and investors.

The accolade comes after mentoring organisation Informatics Ventures, organiser of the annual Engage, Invest, Exploit (EIE) conference in Edinburgh, partnered for the first time with NOAH London last year, taking ten of Scotland’s most promising early-stage firms to the UK capital as part of its year-long series of events.

Steve Ewing, director of operations at Informatics Ventures, said: “We’re committed to supporting Scotland’s most exciting technology companies and, above all, to help founding teams make the connections that transform their chances of success on the international stage.”

Smillie added: “Support for new start-ups is essential and Steve Ewing and the team have been a fantastic support in this arena.”

NOAH Berlin, which runs from 22 to 23 June, will see start-ups from across Europe pitch to leading tech investors.

