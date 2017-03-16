Apps start-up Beezer heads to Berlin after pitch triumph

Beezer, an Edinburgh-based firm that lets users develop their own mobile apps, has won a place at a European technology showcase after impressing the judges at an event in London.

The start-up, founded by entrepreneur Brian Smillie, won the top pitch award at Noah London, run in a partnership between mentoring organisation Informatics Ventures, organiser of the annual Engage, Invest, Exploit (EIE) conference in Edinburgh, and corporate finance boutique Noah Advisors.

Steve Ewing, director of operations at Informatics Ventures, said: “It’s great to see a Scottish company take the top award at EIE London at Noah.

“We’re committed to supporting Scotland’s most exciting technology companies and, above all, to help founding teams make the connections that transform their chances of success on the international stage.”

Smillie added: “The EIE relationship has led to winning first place to exhibit on the main stage at Noah Berlin. Support for new start-ups is essential and Steve Ewing and the team have been a fantastic support in this arena.”

Noah Berlin, which runs from 22 to 23 June, will see start-ups from across Europe pitch to leading tech investors.

