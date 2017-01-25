Appointedd broadens global reach with strategic partnership

Online booking management firm Appointedd has revealed a strategic partnership making its scheduling software available to more than half a million businesses globally.

Founder and chief executive Leah Hutcheon said the tie-up, with global payment transaction provider AEVI, comes as the Edinburgh-based firm looks to grow as a global brand and exposes it to a wide variety of firms internationally, “enabling us to help them to scale their businesses”.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

She also said that partnering with the German-based company, a unit of IT firm Diebold Nixdorf and which has a UK arm, connects Appointedd with “world-class financial enterprises, enabling us to demonstrate the capacity [we have] to support enterprise companies.”

Mike Camerling, chief product officer at AEVI, said: “We are really excited to be bringing Appointedd’s dynamic online booking software to all our merchant banks and acquirers.”

Hutcheon founded Appointedd in 2011 and it has attracted support from investors including Gareth Williams of Skyscanner.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook