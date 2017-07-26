Apple ordered to pay university over half a billion dollars

Apple have been ordered to pay an American university more than half a billion dollars after the company failed to consent to a court ruling.
The tech giants were sued three years ago for allegedly using a technology without permission, yet have continued to use it; a move which is set to cost them $506 million.
A professor and his students developed technology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, only for it to be used in iPhone chips without their knowledge.
Apple were sued and ordered to part with $234 million following the lose of the case. But it has more than doubled with additional damages and interest due to its continued use of the tech without permission, although it is considerably less than the $832 million the university seek.
The California-based company still believe that they will not have to pay the damages by appealing the original decision for the reason that they did not deliberately violate the university’s microchip technology.
Apple have been granted a patent for a similar method which helps improve computing performance by predicting how processors are about to be used
The company used the technology in the processors found in devices such as the iPhone 5S and the iPad Air 2
Another legal action by the university is also being processed with the view the technology is being used to power iPhone 6S and iPad Pro devices, although that won’t be dealt with until Apple’s appeal has been considered.
