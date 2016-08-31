App business Waracle bags seven-figure partnership

Mobile app developer Waracle has struck a “seven-figure strategic partnership” with ScottishPower, creating jobs and helping the utility giant develop new mobile and online services for customers.

Waracle, which calls itself Scotland’s largest mobile and “internet of things” specialist, said the deal will improve current mobile offerings for retail customers in the UK and across the broader Iberdrola group, the Spanish parent company of the power firm.

READ MORE: Dundee app studio Waracle acquired by Exception

David Romilly, business development director at Waracle, which has offices in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow and was recently acquired by Edinburgh-based IT consultancy and services firm Exception, said: “We are delighted that we have this opportunity to share our expertise and innovation with such an important customer.”

ScottishPower’s head of digital Craig Paterson said the company is “excited about the opportunities” of the new partnership”.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook